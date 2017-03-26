Gunfire reported at Midlands shopping mall

A Midlands shopping mall was struck by bullets on Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at the Columbia Mall on the 7200 block of Two Notch Road, public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson said. Deputies discovered someone had fired a gun, and hitting the mall and a vehicle in the parking lot where bullets were discovered, Wilson said.
No injuries were reported.
No suspects have been arrested and there is no word on what caused the shooting. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
