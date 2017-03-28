Video shows USC student being put in chokehold, thrown to ground outside Five Points bar

Columbia police are investigating an assault outside a Five Points bar that left a college student with a broken jaw and missing teeth.
The victim, a 22-year-old man, told officers he was at Pour House on Harden Street around 1 a.m. March 19 when he saw a fight start between several people. An attorney identified the victim as Ryan Chisolm, a computer information systems major at the University of South Carolina.
Chisolm thought a friend might be involved in the fight and tried to move closer, according to the report. He told officers he and several others were forced out of the bar.
While Chisolm was standing in front of the bar, an unknown man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a chokehold, causing him to pass out, the report states. Video captured by an onlooker and posted to the social networking platform Snapchat shows the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk.
Chisolm was unconscious for several minutes, according to the report. He woke up and saw blood and teeth falling from his facial area. Police say Chisolm had a broken jaw, missing teeth and large lacerations to his face and lip.
No arrests have been made in connection with the assault.
