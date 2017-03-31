Crime & Courts

March 31, 2017 8:36 AM

Man accused of placing USC student in chokehold outside Five Points bar arrested

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A man accused of attacking a University of South Carolina student outside of a Five Points bar has been arrested.

Daniel Halsey Wells, 29, turned himself into Columbia Police investigators Friday morning after the agency announced that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A time for his bond hearing has not been announced.

Wells is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Columbia Police Department. As of Thursday, investigators had not determined a motive for the crime.

Wells is accused of walking up behind 22-year-old Ryan Chisolm, placing him in a chokehold until he was unconscious and then hurling him off to the side on March 19 while outside of the Pour House in Five Points.

Chisolm landed on his face. The impact from the fall broke his jaw and pushed his teeth into his gums. Chisolm has said he did not know his attacker. The incident was captured through the social networking site Snap.

Shortly before Columbia Police identified Wells as a suspect on Thursday, USC President Harris Pastides and the Five Points Association announced their backing of Chisolm. The association called the attack “cruel,” while Pastides called it “disconcerting.”

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unidentified man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw

Video submitted by Bamberg Legal Video submitted by Bamberg Legal

