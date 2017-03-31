Man accused of placing USC student in chokehold outside Five Points bar arrested

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter Pause

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

0:35 USC fans in Columbia celebrate another win in NCAA Tournament

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:01 Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium