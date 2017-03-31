Pascoe beefs up his SC public corruption team with 3 sitting solicitors

David Pascoe, the special prosecutor investigating public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly, has enlisted the aid of three veteran elected solicitors to help him.
Legal papers filed by a defense lawyer last week with the State Grand Jury assert that Pascoe now has a “prosecution team” that includes 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett of York County and 9th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson of Charleston.
Wilson said Friday, “I can confirm I, along with several other solicitors, was sworn into the grand jury so that Solicitor Pascoe would have additional resources.”
Duffie Stone of the 14th Judicial Circuit is also part of the team, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
When asked about a “team,” Pascoe said, “No comment.”
There are 15 solicitors in South Carolina, and they are the chief prosecutors of criminal cases in their districts, which are usually two or more counties. Pascoe, based in Orangeburg, is 1st Circuit Solicitor. He is a Democrat. Brackett, Stone and Wilson are Republicans.
“No comment,” Pascoe said on Friday when asked about the other prosecutors.
It is unclear what role Brackett, Stone and Wilson are playing, or how much time they are devoting to the case.
In order to discuss evidence gathered by the confidential State Grand Jury, people have to be sworn in by the clerk of the State Grand Jury.
John Crangle, an ethics expert who wrote a book on the state’s last big General Assembly public corruption case, Lost Trust in the 1990s, said it’s possible the investigation has dimensions that extend into the geographic areas where the solicitors are based.
Or Pascoe could just be using them as “sounding boards” to review decisions he is thinking about, Crangle said.
In any case, given the demands of overseeing their offices, and that each is based far from Columbia, the center of the investigation, it is unlikely they are working full-time on the case.
The information about Wilson and Brackett was contained in a defense motion for indicted state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, filed by Courson’s lawyer, Rose Mary Parham, of Florence. People familiar with the case told The State about Stone.
In the motion, Parham asks prosecutors to preserve all electronic and other data “relevant to the issues in this case and to future claims of malicious prosecution, selective prosecution, false arrest and abuse of process ...”
The request for preservation of communications and records extends specifically to Pascoe and his fellow prosecutors, her request said.
“We are just covering all the bases,” Parham said in interview on Friday.
Courson, 72, a veteran and widely respected lawmaker, has pleaded innocent to charges of misconduct and converting campaign money to person use. He has been suspended from office. Parham is seeking a speedy trial.
Comments