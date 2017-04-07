Pour House barred from late-night alcohol sales, could be shut down next week

The Five Points bar where a University of South Carolina student was put in a chokehold and thrown to the ground last month now will no longer be able to serve alcohol late into the night and soon could be shut down entirely.
Columbia officials on Thursday revoked the permit for extended hours of operation for Pour House, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Friday.
And there is a possibility the bar at the corner of Greene and Harden streets could lose its business license as early as next week, Timmons said.
An extended hours permit allows a business to continue selling alcohol past normal hours, until 2 a.m.
Pour House has been deemed a public nuisance after police were called to the bar more than 20 times in the past 10 months, Timmons said. The bar racked up 11 citations since July 2016, Timmons said, with incidents at the bar ranging from fighting to underage drinking to resisting arrest to, most recently, the assault of 22-year-old Ryan Chisolm.
The bar’s owner, Daniel Wells, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the incident, which was captured on camera and widely viewed.
Revoking the bar’s extended-hours permit was not in direct response to the assault, Timmons said, though that was the latest incident in “a series of things.”
Timmons said city officials will discuss the future of the bar’s business license in the next week.
