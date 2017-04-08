Man shot to death at home off Two Notch Road overnight

COLUMBIA, SC A man was shot to death at a home near Two Notch Road in Columbia early Saturday morning, police say.
The shooting happened sometime before 2 a.m. on Candwenn Court, near C.A. Johnson High School off Two Notch Road, according to police.
Additional information about the victim and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
Police investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the crime.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
