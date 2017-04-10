Dylann Roof, in perhaps his last public appearance, to plead guilty today

Dylann Roof, a white supremacist from the Columbia area, is slated to plead guilty Monday to state charges in the slayings of nine victims at an African-American church in Charleston.
Under the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to life in prison, to be spent in a federal prison, as he awaits his death sentence after being found guilty in federal court in December on murder and hate crime charges.
The guilty plea agreement should be an end, for now, to Roof’s courtroom appearances as well as the families’ and survivors’ public reckoning with their pain.
Once he pleads guilty, Roof will mostly likely be transferred to a high-security prison in Terre Haute, Ind., where federal death row is located, said Andy Savage, a Charleston lawyer who represents families of the victims as well as the three survivors.
Roof – who turned 23 earlier this month – was set to face a state trial this spring in the slayings of nine African-Americans in June 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Roof opened fire on 12 people, killing nine of them, after sitting through a Wednesday night bible study with the small group. His racist viewpoints were discovered later in an online maifesto and echoed during his federal trial. He chose Emanuel AME because it is one of the country’s oldest black congregations and wanted to start a race war, he told the FBI in a videotaped confession.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced Roof’s state plea agreement March 31.
