In rare SC case of ‘prosecutorial vindictiveness,’ Judge Toal splits the baby; each side wins

After a bruising court hearing Monday that questioned the integrity of 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson’s office, State Judge Jean Toal gave each side a victory.
Toal, former state Supreme Court chief justice now on senior status, rejected a request by defense attorney Dick Harpootlian to kick Johnson’s office off a criminal case involving a 17-year-old defendant facing murder and carjacking charges.
At the same time, Toal granted Harpootlian’s request to dismiss an armed robbery charge against defendant Jermaine Davis.
After the hearing, Johnson – who apparently had flown back to Columbia from the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean off South America – shook hands with Harpootlian.
Johnson, whose office said last week he was taking a long-planned vacation and wasn’t coming back, had been under a subpoena to show up at Monday’s hearing. If he hadn’t obeyed the subpoena – a formal court order – he might have been subject to contempt of court charges, just like any other citizen.
That means Johnson’s office will keep the case, but won’t be able to bring a last-minute charge of armed robbery it added to the carjacking case.
To Harpootlian, the tossing out of the armed robbery charge was crucial, since the minimum sentence for armed robbery is 10 years. Carjacking alone carries a sentence of from zero to 20 years, and a young defendant such as Davis with no criminal record might just wind up with a five year sentence if no armed robbery charge is added. The armed robbery charge might have added 10 years to any sentence Davis got.
The armed robbery charge against Davis was in dispute because it pertained to a cell phone inadvertently left in the car by the victim while Davis stole it.
The hearing was at the Richland County courthouse and lasted more than three hours.
