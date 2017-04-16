Officer injured at incident at correctional institute

An incident occurred at Kershaw Correctional Institute in Lancaster County on Sunday, and an officer was injured according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed an incident occurred, adding it was active as of 5 p.m. at the Correctional Institute, which is located on US Hwy 601 between Pageland and Kershaw.
“Currently there is a disturbance in the Oak Unit B Wing at Kershaw Correctional. One officer was injured and sent to outside medical care,” Sommer Sharpe, public information coordinator for the SCDC said in a statement.
There was no threat to public safety and the prison is secure, according to the SCDC, which is leading the investigation into the incident.
Kershaw County deputies are assisting SCDC, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is among the other law enforcement agencies that has responded to the correctional facility.
