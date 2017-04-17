Crime & Courts

April 17, 2017 7:31 PM

Fire reported in cell at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Posted by Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center started a fire in a cell on Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Around 10 p.m., the fire department responded to a call at the detention center, but the blaze had been extinguished when they arrived, according to spokesman Capt. Brick Lewis. A blanket had been set on fire in a cell shared by two inmates in one of the housing units.

There were no injuries and the only damage was to the blanket.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

This was the second significant issue at a South Carolina correctional facility on Sunday.

Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at Kershaw Correctional Institution, when they attempted to retrieve contraband from a prisoner, said Dexter Lee, of the S.C. Department of Corrections.

One of the officers was stabbed during the incident at the mid-level security prison and remained in the hospital on Monday, a corrections official said.

Inmates took control of the dorm for several hours, when the officers were forced to retreat. The two who were not stabbed were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

On April 7, four inmates were strangled at Kirkland Correctional Institution, one of the state’s most high-security prisons. Two other Kirkland inmates have been charged in those killings.

