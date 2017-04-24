House Speaker creates opioids study panel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 1 Pause 1:11 Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 0:44 Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations 2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 0:38 Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 5:58 Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 3 1:30 Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Dr. David Tonkin of Elite Pain Management says two-thirds of the ones who overdose on opioids were prescribed them by their doctors. The key to curing the county's heroin and opioid epidemic lies in better training for doctors prescribing these "deadly medications" and giving doctors the time they need with their patients to find other solutions that don't have to come in a pill bottle, he said on Sept. 27, 2016. eweaver@thesunnews.com