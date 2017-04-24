Two charged in criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping case

Two men were arrested and charged by the Columbia Police Department Monday in connection with a sexual assault and kidnapping investigation.
Channen Matthew McDowell, 31, and Belton Bernard Mitchell, Jr., 30, were charged with First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Kidnapping.
McDowell and Mitchell are accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female, holding her against her will at a home on Wilkes Road on Sunday.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
McDowell and Mitchell were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
