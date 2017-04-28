Richland deputies greet students with high fives, fist bumps

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting Pause 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk 1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 2:29 Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents 7:51 USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Richland County Sheriff's Department rolls out "High Five Friday's" to promote trust between cops and kids. Deputy Dorris Taylor, the school's resource officer, also shares what it's like to be assigned to Conder Arts Integrated Magnet School. By Cynthia Roldán croldan@thestate.com