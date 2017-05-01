N. Charleston ex-officer to plead guilty in Walter Scott shooting and avoid state murder trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting Pause 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:14 Gamecocks still in mix for Hokies commit Bryce Thompson 5:48 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 loss to Kentucky 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 0:31 JT's Kia Every One.mp4 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Walter Scott, 50, was shot April 4, 2015, by North Charleston officer Michael Slager while trying to run from a traffic stop. A bystander recorded the shooting with a cellphone. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division