Man fatally shot by Lexington deputy during warrant service attempt

A man was fatally shot by a Lexington County deputy while officers tried to serve arrest warrants on him Tuesday, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers from the warrant task force – which includes sheriff’s deputies from Lexington and Richland counties, the Columbia Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service – went to a home on Seleta Circle, Koon said. There, they encountered the unidentified man outside the home.
“After a short foot pursuit, (during) which the suspect was making threatening statements to our officers, an encounter ended with our deputy shooting the suspect,” Koon said. He did not offer details about the encounter.
Paramedics responded and rendered aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead, Koon said. His identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
This was not the first time Lexington County deputies had contact with this man, Koon said. He was involved in a March 30 police chase that began in the Edmund area and was terminated after the chase went into Aiken County.
The shooting will be investigated by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.
“Within the last week, we have received statements that the suspect has made, stating that he was not going to go back to jail and if he encountered law enforcement, he was going to take some down with him,” Koon said. “It's an unfortunate situation. Our hearts go out to the family. But unfortunately, in the course of us doing business, we encounter people that don't want to go back to jail and these things happen.”
