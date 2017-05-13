20-year-old Richland County woman missing for more than a week

A 20-year-old Richland County woman is missing and hasn’t been seen by her family or friends for more than two weeks, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say.
Deasha Hicks was last seen leaving her home on Mellowood Drive, off Bluff Road, on April 28, deputies say.
She is African-American, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sundress.
Hicks was expected to return home on May 3 but did not.
Her calls are going straight to voicemail, and her Facebook page has been deleted, deputies say.
Hicks is on prescribed medication, which she did not take with her and is cause for concern, deputies say.
Anyone with information about Hicks is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” to 274637 or submit an online tip at www.sccrimestoppers.com.
