Crime & Courts

May 13, 2017 3:12 PM

20-year-old Richland County woman missing for more than a week

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

A 20-year-old Richland County woman is missing and hasn’t been seen by her family or friends for more than two weeks, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say.

Deasha Hicks was last seen leaving her home on Mellowood Drive, off Bluff Road, on April 28, deputies say.

She is African-American, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sundress.

Hicks was expected to return home on May 3 but did not.

Her calls are going straight to voicemail, and her Facebook page has been deleted, deputies say.

Hicks is on prescribed medication, which she did not take with her and is cause for concern, deputies say.

Anyone with information about Hicks is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” to 274637 or submit an online tip at www.sccrimestoppers.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:37

West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing
Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:06

Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia
Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 5:36

Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos