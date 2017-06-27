Former Pour House owner fights back against lawsuit

The former owner of the Pour House, a popular bar in Five Points that was closed down as a nuisance and then sued by a USC student who police said was assaulted by the owner on March 19, petitioned a Richland County court to throw out information in the student’s lawsuit that has no purpose other than to humiliate the owners, tarnish their reputations, raise passions and inflame the media.

The motion filed on June 15 at the Richland County circuit court argues that the suit by student Ryan Chisolm includes statements and testimony that is “nothing more than redundant, immaterial, impertinent or scandalous.”

Ryan Chisolm, 22, was attacked on March 19 by a man he didn’t know who placed him on a choke hold before hurling him onto the pavement. Photo provided.

The Chisolm lawsuit alleges the bar had an established pattern of negligence dating back to 2006, including under a previous owner. The suit named Daniel Halsey Wells, the Pour House, BB&A Entertainment and Wells Fargo as defendants.

In the complaint, Wells also is accused of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment of Chisolm.

Wells accuses Chisolm of interjecting the issue of race where none exists in an attempt to “create passion, caprice or emotion in the media.”

Quotes from people who did not witness the incident but are included in the lawsuit are immaterial to the complaint and only seek to “incite publicity [...] and tarnish a defendant with irrelevant scandalous and immaterial information,” the motion argues in asking that 30+ paragraphs be thrown out.

Ryan Chisolm, a 22-year-old, 5-foot-8, 140-pound student, lost consciousness and suffered a broken jaw from the impact. Wells is described in police records as 6-foot-5 and weighing 275 pounds.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Indicted Rep. Rick Quinn declares innocence after judge keeps prosecutor on case Pause 0:51 Ethics watchdog: there will be more indictments 1:00 Richland County Sheriff's Department K9 Training 2:17 Officials load a victim into ambulance after Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:03 People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:57 Ocean Boulevard shooting captured on video 2:31 Best scenes of 'Live PD' star Kevin Lawrence from Richland County 2:33 Arrests made in the killing of Marlon Terrell Butler's 0:52 Family finds closure in arrest of Marlon Terrell Butler's alleged killer 0:52 Charles Kusko Jr.'s alleged killers in custody Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unknown man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop." Video submitted by Bamberg Legal Video submitted by Bamberg Legal

Chisolm broke a tooth and several were jammed into his gums, police said. A bystander’s video shows a large man applying a chokehold from behind the student and then slinging his limp body onto the street as a crowd pushes outside a door.