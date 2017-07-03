Suspect in Columbia gravesite vandalism charged in another desecration 2 years ago

The man accused Monday of damaging nearly 200 gravesites at a Columbia cemetery had been charged with vandalizing a Hopkins church cemetery in 2015, according to law enforcement records.

Justin Scott Beach, 24, is charged most recently with obliterating, vandalizing or desecrating a burial ground, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say Beach damaged dozens of graves at Greenlawn Memorial Park late Saturday and early Sunday by pulling flowers from their vases and throwing them on the ground or shredding them and knocking over vases. Some American flags marking the graves of veterans were ripped from their sticks, shredded or strewn across the cemetery.

Beach faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Richland County deputies arrested Beach on similar charges on June 30, 2015, in connection with vandalizing a church cemetery in Hopkins, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At Ladson’s Chapel Baptist Church on Cabin Creek Road, deputies found grave markers and statues that were damaged and floral arrangements that had been torn up, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman. Details of the desecration or the outcome of the case were not available Monday. But Wilson said damage was estimated at around $25,000.

Beach was indicted on the felony charge in April 2016, according to Richland County court records. The disposition of the case remains unclear.

The charge did not show up on a criminal background check provided by the State Law Enforcement Division, which showed only two prior arrests for Beach in Beaufort County in 2009 and 2010.

Beach remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under $25,000 surety bond.