Columbia car break-ins on the rise

1:29 Cemetery vandalism brings community together Pause

0:53 American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery

1:12 Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story?

0:41 Indicted Rep. Rick Quinn declares innocence after judge keeps prosecutor on case

0:51 Ethics watchdog: there will be more indictments

1:00 Richland County Sheriff's Department K9 Training

2:17 Officials load a victim into ambulance after Ocean Boulevard shooting

1:03 People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

1:57 Ocean Boulevard shooting captured on video