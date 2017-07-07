SC maximum-security prison escapee captured in Texas

A state prisoner who escaped from one of South Carolina’s maximum-security prisons was captured in Texas on Friday.

Jimmy Causey, 46, was apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety at 3:05 a.m., said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections. Additional information was not immediately available.

Causey had been on the lam since Wednesday. He was serving life sentences at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County for the 2002 home invasion of a well-known Columbia attorney, his wife and their daughter.

Wednesday was the second time Jimmy Causey, 46, broke out of prison. In 2005, while serving time at Broad River Correctional Institution, Causey hid in a dumpster that was carried off by a trash truck. Another inmate helped him dupe correctional officers during inmate counts by making dummies out of clothes and toilet paper.

With a different inmate who also escaped, Causey rode the trash truck until they jumped off on Percival Road. They dumped their clothes and got a ride to the Leesburg Road exit on Interstate 77. That’s where Causey’s ex-girlfriend spotted him and called her father, who reported the men to the authorities.

Causey and the second inmate were caught two days later at a Ridgeland hotel when a pizza delivery woman told The State she became suspicious after the men in the room would not let her get a clear view of their faces.

The bizarre delivery made Trainer uneasy to the point that she told her husband, who called police, she recounted to The State newspaper 12 years ago.

Causey’s criminal history is nearly eight pages long and goes back to just after he turned 19, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. In addition to convictions in 1989 for burglary, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, it includes convictions on similar charges in 1990 and 1991 and a rash of misdemeanor arrests throughout the 90s.