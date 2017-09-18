White supremacist killer Roof wants to fire his new appellate Jewish, Indian lawyers

Convicted white supremacist killer Dylann Roof wants to fire his appellate lawyers because one is Jewish and the other is Indian, Roof informed judges who will hear his appeal.
“My two currently appointed attorneys, Alexandra Yates and Apna Mirchandani, are Jewish and Indian respectively,” wrote Roof to officials at the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“It is also a barrier to effective communication. The lawyer appointed to represent me at my federal trial was David Isaac Bruck, who is also Jewish,” wrote Roof, who is from the Columbia area. “His ethnicity was a constant source of conflict even with my constant efforts to look past it.”
Roof’s motion is from himself, not any lawyer acting on his behalf.
In his letter to the 4th Circuit, Roof added, “Because of my political views, which are arguable religious, it will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies.”
Filed Monday in Richmond, Va., his request was mailed from the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., where Roof is awaiting a death sentence in the 2015 mass killing at a historic African-American church in Charleston.
Evidence at the trial showed Roof had radicalized himself by viewing pro-Nazi and white supremacist Internet sites.
Roof was represented by Bruck, who is widely regarded as one of best capital punishment lawyers in the nation, as well as several other highly experienced lawyers.
Last January, a federal jury recommended execution for Roof after a two-week trial in Charleston.
Roof, who showed no remorse for the slayings, has said he killed African- Americans in hopes of starting a race war in the U.S., a race war he hoped would result in a white supremacist government.
