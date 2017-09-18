Lexington man charged after threatening River Bluff High students on social media

A Lexington man has been arrested by the Lexington Police Department for posting a series of threatening messages on social media directed toward River Bluff High School students.
Christopher Glen Raines, aka “AJ Blues,” 42, was charged with Unlawful Communication, according to Chief Terrence Green.
Raines made a series of verbal and written threats of violence on his Facebook and Twitter pages, along with numerous videos posted on his YouTube page between Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.
In a post Raines shared on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday, he said, “This week’s prediction: RBHS students killed this week while committing crimes on private property.”
In a YouTube post, Raines shared a video of himself in his yard with a bow and arrow using explosive arrowheads, which are designed to use .357 or .38 Special ammunition, according to the police.
During these videos, Raines made reference to students being put into body bags.
According to Lexington County tax records, Raines is listed as a co-owner of a residence on Mill Stream Road, approximately a mile from River Bluff High.
There were complaints from residents in the area when the school district proposed building River Bluff High, which opened in 2013. Some of the concerns were over increased traffic created by the school and changes to the environment caused by continued development.
Raines is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond court hearing which has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Raines has a criminal record prior to Monday’s arrest. In 1998, he was arrested on charges of DUI and an open container. In 2001, he was arrested on charges of public drunkenness.
In 2002, Raines was arrested on charges of DUI, and five months later was arrested on charges of filing a false police report.
In 2004, he was arrested on charges of drug possession (LSD, cocaine). In 2011, he was arrested for DUI.
In 2012, Raines was arrested on charges of criminal domestic violence, and six months later was arrested on multiple charges of public disorderly conduct, entering a premises after warning and harassment.
Lexington County School District One says it fully supports the Lexington Police Department’s action.
“Raines has repeatedly threatened and harassed River Bluff High School students and staff, board members and district officials via social media, telephone, emails and other means,” the school district said in a statement.
The school district said it put Raines on a district-wide “No Trespass Notice” in September 2016, meaning he could not be on any Lexington School District One property for any purpose, including extracurricular activities such as athletic events or other student performance, after threatening comments made toward students.
Raines continued threatening the district, students and staff through social media, the district said.
“The district’s No. 1 priority is the safety and security of every child who walks through our doors,” said Dr. Greg Little, Lexington District One superintendent. “We believe Mr. Raines’ conduct over the last year has compromised our students’ safety and well-being.”
