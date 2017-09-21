SCANA being investigated by federal grand jury over failed nuke project

A federal grand jury in South Carolina is looking at SCANA’s actions concerning the company’s failed nuclear construction project in Fairfield County, multiple sources have told The State newspaper.

A federal grand jury is normally activated when there is evidence of possible criminal wrong-doing, and its investigation can result in a criminal indictment, or formal criminal charge. However, a grand jury may also determine as a result of its investigation that there is not enough evidence to bring an indictment.

SCANA announced in a news release that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina, which works with the FBI and oversees federal grand juries in the Palmetto State, has subpoenaed SCANA for documents related to the nuclear project. The investor-owned utility, whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, said it would work with federal investigators.

The subpoena requires the South Carolina corporation to produce “a broad range of documents related to the project,” the news release said.

“The company intends to cooperate with the government's investigation,” SCANA’s news release said. “No assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this matter.”

State-owned Santee Cooper, which owns a 45-percent stake in the V.C. Summer venture, also has received a subpoena, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

“Our intention is to fully cooperate and comply with the request for documents,” spokeswoman Nicole Aiello said.

News of the federal grand jury has circulated in recent weeks in certain legal and political circles but was not widely known until today.

SCANA, and its subsidiary, SCE&G, have been under intense scrutiny since they walked away from a nuclear expansion project after spending $9 billion on the effort over the past decade. The company charged ratepayers at least $1.7 billion for the work and has indicated it wants more from customers to shut down the project.

SCANA’s shares were trading in the $57 range on Thursday morning, sharply down from earlier this year when the stock hit a high in the $75 range.

Officials from both companies met with state legislative panels investigating why the project failed last week and earlier this week. Among other things, legislators have been trying to determine whether SCANA concealed information from state lawmakers and regulators about problems the project was having long before the shutdown announcement was made July 31.

About 18 months before the announcement, SCANA received a report from the Bechtel Corp. outlining an array of problems but declined to release the document.

Gov. Henry McMaster released the report earlier this month after pressuring Santee Cooper to give his office a copy of the document. SCANA fought to keep the public from seeing the report, but claimed in a legislative hearing earlier this week that it had provided much of the information in the report to state regulators.

McMaster’s office said Thursday that it had provided a copy of the Bechtel study to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Sept. 5, a day after the governor received the report. McMaster’s office said it got the report on Labor Day and the governor quickly determined the public should know its contents.

The U.S. Attorney’s office made a verbal request for the Bechtel report, and the governor’s office was not subpoenaed for the Bechtel report, a governor’s office spokesman said. At that time, the governor’s office was made aware that a federal grand jury was examining the SCANA abandoned nuclear plant matter.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he knew “there had been some federal involvement in this” and welcomed the federal review of SCANA. Davis said the power companies knew about problems with the project as far back as 2010, but didn’t act “in a reasonable way’’ in response to those factors.

“Based on the sort of surreal nature of this, that billions of dollars were being spent, despite the principals knowing that factors existed that made this economically unviable, that suggests that something else insidious was at work here,’’ Davis said, adding that “There’s got to be some explanation for this. I have to find out what it is.’’

Davis suggested that state legislators bear responsibility. The Public Utilities Review Committee was supposed to keep an eye on the project, he said. Committee members have received nearly $78,000 from SCANA, its political action committees and employees since 2005, The State reported this past weekend.

“To get to the bottom of this, you may need to have somebody independent like the feds coming in, so it is not tainted by any sort of political bias,” Davis said.

Sen. Mike Fanning, a Fairfield Democrat whose district includes the V.C. Summer site, said he was told by fellow senators that a federal agent was at a hearing Monday at the Legislature about the nuclear project. Fanning did not know what department the agent represented.

Robert Kittle, a spokesman for S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, said that office will likely issue an opinion early next week on the constitutionality of a 2007 state law that allowed SCE&G to recoup construction costs from ratepayers while construction took place. The Attorney General’s opinion will also examine whether lawmakers can change the 2007 law, called the Base Load Review Act, to repay customers for an abandoned project.

The Attorney General’s office has also opened its own investigation into SCANA’s failed nuclear project, Kittle said. “We’re continuing to investigate.”

Staff writers Jamie Self and Avery G. Wilks contributed.