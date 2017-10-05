Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in homeowner dispute over cutting treasured plants

More Videos 1:19 SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper Pause 1:29 Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 2:27 Success a team effort for Newberry's Amir Abrams 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:44 Steve Marshall - A South Carolina Flood Story 0:43 Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:19 Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting The city of Columbia has secretly paid $224,400 in taxpayer money after city workers cut down mature trees and shrubs without notifying the homeowner, documents show. The city of Columbia has secretly paid $224,400 in taxpayer money after city workers cut down mature trees and shrubs without notifying the homeowner, documents show. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

The city of Columbia has secretly paid $224,400 in taxpayer money after city workers cut down mature trees and shrubs without notifying the homeowner, documents show. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com