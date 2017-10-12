Columbia man killed in motorcycle vs. car collision identified

One person was killed Wednesday night when a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Broad River Road and Greystone Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Johnny “Trey” L. Beverly III, 26, of Columbia, died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the collision, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
A preliminary Columbia police investigation indicated that Beverly was traveling westbound on Broad River Road on a motorcycle and collided with a Dodge Avenger.
The 21-year-old female driver of the Avenger is accused of making an improper turn and failing to yield the right of way, according to police, causing the motorcycle driver to collide with the vehicle.
Beverly was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Charges against the female driver are pending, police said.
