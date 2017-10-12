Tracy Glantz The State file photo
Tracy Glantz The State file photo

Crime & Courts

Columbia man killed in motorcycle vs. car collision identified

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 08:50 PM

One person was killed Wednesday night when a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Broad River Road and Greystone Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Johnny “Trey” L. Beverly III, 26, of Columbia, died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the collision, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

A preliminary Columbia police investigation indicated that Beverly was traveling westbound on Broad River Road on a motorcycle and collided with a Dodge Avenger.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Avenger is accused of making an improper turn and failing to yield the right of way, according to police, causing the motorcycle driver to collide with the vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Beverly was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Charges against the female driver are pending, police said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

    Columbia, SC resident Betty Goodwine says her Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen when she started the engine and left it running while she went into her home to grab her purse. Car thefts are increasing locally and nationally after years of decline.

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people
SC police want stiffer penalties for those who harm, kill police animals 2:34

SC police want stiffer penalties for those who harm, kill police animals
They distracted a clerk while their accomplice brazenly stole a new iPhone 1:03

They distracted a clerk while their accomplice brazenly stole a new iPhone

View More Video