Crime & Courts

Satanic graffiti painted on SC church. Police say military personnel to blame

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 03:53 PM

The four people suspected of spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural S.C. church are active duty military personnel at Shaw Air Force Base, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The group was being held Thursday night at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Police are expected to announces charges and the identity of the suspects Friday morning.

At 1:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, a church member at Salem Black River Church, 1060 N. Brick St., in Mayesville, discovered the graffiti and reported it.

Markings included the word “Satan” and drawings showing a star inside of a circle and an upside-down cross, police said. There were around 20 markings total.

A front door to the sanctuary was kicked in, but it did not appear anyone entered the church.

In addition to the sanctuary building, two other buildings on the property were also spraypainted. Damage is estimated at $3,000.

