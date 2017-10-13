Shaw AFB Airmen accused in satanic graffiti incident at SC church identified

Four airmen accused of spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural South Carolina church have been identified.
Kayla Marie Eilerman, Clayre Marie Savage, Daveion Raaheim Green and Brandon Munoz are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where they await a 2 p.m., bond hearing on Friday, said Ken Bell, spokesman for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.
Bell said formal charges will be announced shortly. Shaw Air Force Base confirmed Friday that the four accused of vandalizing Salem Black River Church are airmen.
“The United States Air Force does not condone acts of vandalism,” said 1st Lt. Alannah Staver, spokeswoman for the 20th Fighter Wing. “Such behavior is not representative of the Airmen of Shaw AFB as a whole. We feel we are a part of this community, are proud to serve here, and we are disappointed to hear of this incident.”
The alleged incident was discovered on Sept. 29 at 1:47 p.m., when a church member found the graffiti and reported it. Two other buildings were also spray-painted. The damage is estimated at $3,000.
A front door to the sanctuary was kicked in, but it did not appear anyone entered the church. Bell is expected to release pictures of the four accused later today.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
