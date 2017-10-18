Davis
SC father gave toddler son a loaded gun to chase a man. Now he’s charged with murder.

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 3:56 PM

AIKEN COUNTY, SC

A South Carolina man who gave his toddler son a loaded gun to chase a man is facing several charges, including murder, after the gun went off while the child was carrying it, killing the man.

Albert Davis, 31, of Graniteville, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in the Aiken County detention center.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Beckham Road in Warrenville, which is about 60 miles west of Columbia.

Investigators say Davis gave the 3-year-old child a handgun to chase the victim, 24-year-old Timothy Raheem Johnson, around the yard. While the child was chasing Johnson, the gun discharged, hitting Johnson in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis faces up to life in prison, if convicted on the murder charge. The child abuse charge carries up to 10 years.

