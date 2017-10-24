SC trooper dies after being struck in vehicle while on duty

The Greenville Trooper who was on duty in his patrol vehicle when it was struck overnight has died.
Trooper Daniel K. Rebman, 31, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
“It is with deep regret that SCDPS announces that Gville Tpr. Daniel K. Rebman died today following a collision,” the SCDPS wrote in a post on Twitter.
It is with deep regret that SCDPS announces that Gville Tpr. Daniel K. Rebman died today following a collision. pic.twitter.com/UQISVJjoqS— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) October 24, 2017
Rebman was stationary in his Patrol vehicle in the emergency lane of I-385 near Bridges Road when his Ford Taurus Patrol car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck around 12:23 a.m., according to the SCDPS.
Rebman was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to multiple injuries sustained in the collision, the SCDPS said.
“It is impossible to put into words how deeply saddened we are by the loss of one of our own in the line-of-duty today,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said in a news release. “This is a devastating loss for Trooper Rebman’s family, our agency, the law enforcement community and the State of South Carolina. This young trooper died a hero working to protect and serve his community and state.”
Rebman joined South Carolina Highway Patrol in September 2016. The Orlando, Fla. native began his career in Troop Six/Charleston/Berkeley before being transferred to Troop Three/Greenville.
“Trooper Rebman had only been on the road as a trooper for about a year, but he had developed close bonds with troopers through his work as a dispatcher and time on the road,” SCHP Commander Col. Chris Williamson said in a news release. “He was well-loved and this loss is felt acutely throughout our ranks. We ask for continued prayer for his family and for the troopers of Troop 3 who worked alongside him.”
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision and will release details of the collision.
The last time a SCDPS officer died in the line of duty was in 2010, when Cpl. D. Kevin Cusack was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Lancaster County.
Rebman is survived by his wife, Michelle, three young daughters and his parents, Daniel and Theresa Rebman of Georgia, as well as a sister and extended family.
Condolences from other law enforcement and first responder agencies began pouring in as soon as the SCDPS announced Rebman died.
Memorial fund
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP) has established an account in honor of Trooper Rebman.
You may make a gift to support his wife and three small children at any First Citizens Branch in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia.
Make checks payable to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund. You may also make an online gift through a GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-daniel-rebman.
Source: South Carolina Department of Public Safety
