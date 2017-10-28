SC trooper who died in the line of duty to be laid to rest Sunday

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper who died after his patrol vehicle was struck will be laid to rest Sunday.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Rebman, 31, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a line-of-duty collision. Rebman was stationary in his Patrol vehicle in the emergency lane of I-385 near Bridges Road when his Ford Taurus Patrol car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck around 12:23 a.m., according to the SCDPS.
Private visitation services were held Saturday for family and friends of Rebman, who is survived by his wife, Michelle, and three young daughters – Olivia, Charlee, and Kennedy.
Public funeral services will be held Sunday. The services will begin at 2 p.m. at Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium on the campus of Bob Jones University – at 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville.
Following the funeral services, Rebman will be buried at the Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park – at 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville.
Rebman will be given full honors by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund. Donations made out to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund, can be given at First Citizens Bank branches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Donations can also be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-daniel-rebman.
“I am thankful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for my family and honor for my husband, Daniel Keith,” Michelle Rebman wrote in a Facebook post. “Keith was kind and gentle, and he took such good care of his family and friends.
“Thank you for your love. He is our hero, and yours.”
Rebman always desired to serve his community, and shortly after moving to Greenville in 2011 he began to pursue a career in law enforcement, according to his obituary posted by the Mackey Mortuary. After serving as a dispatcher for the Highway Patrol for 4 years, he graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 2016, at which time he was awarded the Captain Cecil Dilworth Marksmanship Award.
“Keith loved being a trooper, and he served … with pride.”
Rebman joined South Carolina Highway Patrol in September 2016. The Orlando, Fla. native began his career in Troop Six/Charleston/Berkeley before being transferred to Troop Three/Greenville.
“Trooper Rebman had only been on the road as a trooper for about a year, but he had developed close bonds with troopers through his work as a dispatcher and time on the road,” SCHP Commander Col. Chris Williamson said in a news release. “He was well-loved and this loss is felt acutely throughout our ranks. We ask for continued prayer for his family and for the troopers of Troop 3 who worked alongside him.”
Rebman, who lived in Taylors, died of blunt force trauma, Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.
The last time a SCDPS officer died in the line of duty was in 2010, when Cpl. D. Kevin Cusack was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Lancaster County.
Directions to Trooper Rebman’s funeral
How to get to Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University from Columbia:
- Travel I-26 west to I-385 north; continue north on I-385 toward Greenville. Take exit 40A onto SC-291 (Pleasantburg Dr.)
- Merge onto SC-291 and continue traveling north. At the third stop light merge into the left hand turning lane.
- Make a left hand turn onto SC-291 (N. Pleasntburg Dr.); immediately merge into the left turn lane.
- At the stop light make a left hand turn onto US-29 (Wade Hampton Blvd.) and continue south.
- The entrance to Bob Jones University will be on the left at the first traffic light.
SOURCE: South Carolina Department of Public Safety
