SC escaped convict who ‘walked off’ has been caught

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 4:24 PM

FLORENCE, SC

The South Carolina Department of Corrections searched for an inmate who “walked off” a pre-release center for about eight hours Monday.

Christopher Sherer, 49, walked off from Palmer Pre-release Center at 10:30 a.m., according to the SCDOC.

Around 6:30 p.m., the SCDOC reported that Sherer was in custody, after being apprehended by the Florence Police Department.

Sherer was serving a three-year sentence for entering a Lexington County bank with the intent to steal in July 2016, SCDOC said. He was projected to be released Feb. 12, 2019, according to wistv.com.

In July 2016, Sherer presented a note with a handwritten request for money on it to a teller, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Sherer was also charged with second degree domestic violence for assaulting a female victim during an incident that happened before the bank robbery. He also faced a drug possession charge after investigators found crack cocaine in his hotel room when he was arrested, Koon said.

