SC escaped convict who ‘walked off’ has been caught

The South Carolina Department of Corrections searched for an inmate who “walked off” a pre-release center for about eight hours Monday.
Christopher Sherer, 49, walked off from Palmer Pre-release Center at 10:30 a.m., according to the SCDOC.
Around 6:30 p.m., the SCDOC reported that Sherer was in custody, after being apprehended by the Florence Police Department.
Christopher Sherer is now in custody. He was apprehended by the Florence Police Department.— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 30, 2017
Sherer was serving a three-year sentence for entering a Lexington County bank with the intent to steal in July 2016, SCDOC said. He was projected to be released Feb. 12, 2019, according to wistv.com.
In July 2016, Sherer presented a note with a handwritten request for money on it to a teller, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Sherer was also charged with second degree domestic violence for assaulting a female victim during an incident that happened before the bank robbery. He also faced a drug possession charge after investigators found crack cocaine in his hotel room when he was arrested, Koon said.
Christopher Sherer (W/M/5’09”/167/3 yr int to steal) walked off from Palmer Pre-release Center at 1030 AM Oct 30. If seen call 877-349-2130. pic.twitter.com/7lxbCir7ZM— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 30, 2017
