Online purchase turns into shootout leaving one dead in Richland County

What started out as an online purchase, turned into a robbery and a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
The incident occurred near 8 p.m. at 1103 Pinelane Road, located in between Trenholm Road and Alpine Road, according to preliminary details provided by Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
The man, described as the victim in the incident by Wilson, was looking to sell something from an online social media app. He was contacted by the man described as the suspect by Wilson, adding the suspect asked to meet at the Pinelane location to make the transaction.
When the victim presented the item for sale, the suspect produced a gun, according to Wilson.
At that point, the victim drew his own gun and shot the suspect, Wilson said.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Wilson.
The suspect was accompanied to the incident by a female accomplice, who is wanted by the sheriff’s department.
Other than the suspect, no other injuries were reported in the incident. Wilson said the victim had a concealed weapons permit.
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the shooting, and there’s no word on possible arrests.
