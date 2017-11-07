File photo.
File photo. Kim Kim Foster-Tobin kkfoster@thestate.com
File photo. Kim Kim Foster-Tobin kkfoster@thestate.com

Crime & Courts

Midlands school evacuated due to reported ‘unknown odor’

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 11:56 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A Midlands High School has been evacuated as Columbia Fire teams investigate reports of an unknown odor.

A Columbia Fire Department hazmat support team and two engines were dispatched to Westwood High School in Blythewood around 10:15 a.m., said Capt. Brick Lewis, spokesman for the agency.

Lewis stressed the odor has not been identified as a gas leak. Teams remain on site as they continue to investigate, he said. The school was evacuated as a precaution.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

    Lenorris Alexander Lartman is charged with 7 counts of attempted murder and other charges in the September shooting in the Vista.

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 1 0:43

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 1

View More Video