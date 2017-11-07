Midlands school evacuated due to reported ‘unknown odor’

A Midlands High School has been evacuated as Columbia Fire teams investigate reports of an unknown odor.
A Columbia Fire Department hazmat support team and two engines were dispatched to Westwood High School in Blythewood around 10:15 a.m., said Capt. Brick Lewis, spokesman for the agency.
Lewis stressed the odor has not been identified as a gas leak. Teams remain on site as they continue to investigate, he said. The school was evacuated as a precaution.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments