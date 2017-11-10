One student dead, roommate arrested after shooting near SC college campus

A college student is dead following an off-campus shooting Friday morning, and his roommate has been arrested.
Claflin University student Dravious Terry, of Greenville, was identified by Claflin as the student who died.
Andrew Sanders Jr., 21, of Savannah, was arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Major Rene Williams said.
Deputies responded to the Campus Corner apartment complex around 10:15 a.m., and Sanders was at the apartment, according to Williams.
The apartments for college students are less than a block from the Claflin campus, as well as the South Carolina State University campus entrance.
“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Dravious Terry, a senior business major,” Claflin University officials said in a news release. “Terry suffered a gunshot wound this morning at Campus Corner, a privately-owned apartment complex off Chestnut Street near the campus. His alleged assailant shared a room with Mr. Terry at the complex and has been arrested.”
Sanders awaits a bond hearing on Sunday.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff Department and Claflin’s Department of Public Safety continue to investigate the incident.
In an unrelated incident, there was a shooting reported just off the campus of USC Upstate on Tuesday.
Statement from Claflin University
"We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville, SC. Mr. Terry suffered a gunshot wound this morning at Campus Corner, a privately-owned apartment complex off Chestnut Street near campus. His alleged assailant shared a room with Mr. Terry at the complex and has been arrested.
“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by Claflin University’s Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff Department.
“We invite your thoughts and prayers for the Terry family during this difficult time.”
