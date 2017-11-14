Monday H. Wingard
Monday H. Wingard Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Monday H. Wingard Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Crime & Courts

Search for missing Midlands man has sad end in the woods

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 04:00 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The missing man whose body was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Swansea has been identified.

Monday H. Wingard, 43, of Swansea, was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Wingard had not been seen since October 31.

Wingard’s body was discovered by community members who had assembled a search party in an attempt to locate him near his residence in the 800 block of Basil Road, according to Fisher.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine Wingard’s cause of death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wingard had a history of seizures and recently suffered a head injury, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department and the coroner’s office is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station

View More Video