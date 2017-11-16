22-year-old killed in Columbia moped collision

A 22-year-old moped driver who was involved in a collision in Columbia died Thursday.
The wreck happened a day earlier on Rosewood Drive.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the victim was hit from behind by a speeding truck driven by a 23-year-old around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe the truck hit the moped and dragged it down Rosewood Drive before both vehicles hit a tree.
The truck driver remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The identify of the victim was not immediately available.
