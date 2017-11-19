Sligh
Sligh Cayce Department of Public Safety
Sligh Cayce Department of Public Safety

Crime & Courts

Update: Cayce police arrest suspect in fatal double shooting

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 09:19 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Cayce police have arrested the man they say shot and killed a woman and injured another person early Sunday.

Derrick Davon Sligh, 28, was wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of Stahl Street in Cayce, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety. The agency said two people were shot.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Marquita Latasha Mobley, 33, of Cayce.

Mobley died of apparent gunshot wounds, Fisher said. An autopsy is expected Monday.

There was no information late Sunday morning about the status of the second shooting victim.

Cayce Public Safety said on Facebook late Sunday morning that Sligh was arrested in Richland County.

His vehicle was recovered on the 1200 block of Walcott Drive in Richland County.

