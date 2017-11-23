SUV was speeding away from gunfire when it crashed, killing 17-year-old, police say

A crash that killed one and injured three others on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.
The Columbia Police Department announced through a news release on Thursday that the crash that killed 17-year-old Cameron Scott was the result of the driver speeding away from gunfire. Scott was killed when the Ford Explorer he was traveling in crashed into two other vehicles.
The incident took place on Tuesday just before 7 p.m., near the 5600 block of Farrow Road and Bendale Drive. Scott was traveling with three others when an unknown number of suspects in a pickup truck fired toward the SUV he was in, the news release stated. While attempting to flee the gunfire, the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed.
Scott died at the scene of multiple blunt injuries he received in the crash, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Scott was a backseat passenger but not wearing his seatbelt. The remaining three occupants of the SUV were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries remained unknown Thursday.
The pickup truck from which the shots were fired was described as smaller and of dark color. It was last seen speeding away from the scene.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán
