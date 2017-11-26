Body of 13-year-old boy recovered after drowning in Lake Carolina

A teenager died after drowning in Lake Carolina Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Just after 4:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy’s body was recovered from Lake Carolina, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson. Deputies and the Richland County Sheriff's Department Dive Team responded to calls from the scene around 3 p.m.
It is considered an accidental drowning, according to Wilson, adding the 13-year-old boy “slipped into the lake.”
The investigation is being led by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner.
