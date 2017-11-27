A memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church includes 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross and and rose, placed in the sanctuary, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community last week, killing more than two dozen.
A memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church includes 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross and and rose, placed in the sanctuary, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community last week, killing more than two dozen. Eric Gay AP
A memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church includes 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross and and rose, placed in the sanctuary, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community last week, killing more than two dozen. Eric Gay AP

Crime & Courts

Does your church have a safety plan? SC sheriff offers training after mass shootings

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A South Carolina sheriff said he “felt it was time to again” to offer a training that helps churches prepare a “comprehensive church safety plan” in the case of a shooting in the sanctuary.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said Monday his office has had an “overwhelming demand” for another “Safety in the Sanctuary” presentation, which aims to provide church leaders the information needed to begin discussions and preparations for a safety plan, according to an agency news release.

“Church safety is becoming a major concern for church leaders and the congregations they serve,” Foster said. “We have been amazed at the overwhelming response to this program.”

After the training was featured in a law enforcement publication in 2015, law enforcement officials from across the country called to learn more about the program and how they could make it relevant to their community, the release stated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foster told the Index Journal earlier this month that churches and schools are frequent targets because they are designed to be open for guests. He told the paper that the program can be customized.

“We leave it up to the individual church to decide what they want to implement, and the reason we do that is churches vary in the guidance they are given,” the Index Journal reported.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

If you go:

What: “Safety in the Sanctuary” training

When: Jan. 29, 2018, 6 p.m.

Where: Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 520 Wilson Road, Newberry

To reserve your seat: Call 803-321-2211 or e-mail cops@ncso.sc.gov

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richland County automotive burglary

    Richland County Sheriff's Department seeks suspects accused of stealing approximately $15,000 worth of automotive equipment.

Richland County automotive burglary

Richland County automotive burglary 1:26

Richland County automotive burglary
Lexington County truck robbery 0:51

Lexington County truck robbery
Video footage captures shots fired at Midlands nightclub 0:53

Video footage captures shots fired at Midlands nightclub

View More Video