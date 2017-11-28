More Videos

    Will Sohn was at his sister’s funeral when James Kester Drive his car into the crowd of mourners in a Columbia Cemetery leaving 12 people injured.

Will Sohn was at his sister’s funeral when James Kester Drive his car into the crowd of mourners in a Columbia Cemetery leaving 12 people injured. tglantz@thestate.com
Crime & Courts

Mourners describe mayhem at site of graveside attack

By John Monk

jmonk@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 11:29 AM

A state court judge on Tuesday morning refused to lower the $5 million bond for the man accused of trying to run over and kill a dozen mourners at a cemetery during a Columbia funeral last July.

Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman told the packed courtroom that the defendant, James Kester, would be a danger to the community if he were released from the jail where he has been since July 19, the date of the incident.

A dozen people were injured, some seriously, when a suspect identified as Kester drove his car into a crowd of mourners at the end of a graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial cemetery.

During Tuesday’s hearing before Newman, a half-dozen victims testified, telling Newman about the sudden mayhem they witnessed that day and its horrific effects on their lives.

The mourners were attending a graveside service for S.C. Department of Mental Health staffer Margaret “Peggy” Livingston.

Police said Kester was seeking revenge against the Department of Mental Health for the way it allegedly had treated his late daughter, who died last year.

Kester did not know Livingston personally, but he had read her obituary in the newspaper. The notice of her funeral and interment gave him the idea to drive his car to the cemetery, police said.

At the cemetery, some 40 mourners, including a dozen children, who had gathered at graveside had just sung “Amazing Grace” and recited Psalm 23, “The Lord is My Shepherd,” when a nearby car gunned its engine and came flying at them.

After sending bodies flying, the attacker’s car – a light-colored Cadillac sedan – came to rest about 50 yards away in the middle of some low-lying graves.

The driver originally told mourners his foot had slipped off the accelerator. A woman among them drew a gun from her purse, went to the car and made sure the driver did not leave.

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

