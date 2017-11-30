Sex assaults reported at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium during Clemson game

Two women told USC police they were sexually assaulted at Williams-Brice Stadium during Saturday night’s Carolina-Clemson game.
University police responded to an assault involving two 20-year-old victims inside the stadium, according to a police report. The incidents were reported at 7:30 p.m., around the time the game kicked off.
The first victim told officers she was walking down the stairs when her buttock was grabbed “with a firm grip by an unknown individual that was located behind her,” according to the police report. The woman said she turned around “to address the issue,” and that when she turned back around to walk away, the man put his fingers under her dress and sexually assaulted her.
The victim said this angered her, and that she turned around again to address it, but when she did, an event staff member told two men “to ignore her,” the police report states. She then walked away.
The second victim told officers that while she was seated, she felt someone grab her buttocks multiple times but was unsure who it was, according to the police report. She told officers she “addressed it to the individuals who were seated directly behind her” and the first victim.
Both women told police they did not wish to press charges, and both denied victim services and medical attention.
Police redacted sections of the incident report so as not to identify either victim, which included blacking out their names and the section of the stadium in which they were seated.
“It is appalling that someone would commit such a reprehensible act,” University of South Carolina spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement. “Clearly this behavior violates our community standards and will not be tolerated on our campus. We will not hesitate to pursue criminal and student disciplinary action whenever possible.”
Stensland said it’s unfortunate that the USC police investigation could not determine the attackers’ identity. Descriptions of the attackers in the incident report included few details.
“We take the issue of sexual assault very seriously on our campus,” he continued. “Sexual assault is never the survivor's fault, and it's never tolerated at the University of South Carolina. There are numerous resources for students, faculty or staff who may be survivors, some of which are confidential for those who desire anonymity. We encourage anyone to report an incident, preferably to law enforcement but always to someone.”
Stensland said help can be found at USC Police Department, the Office of Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention & Prevention, the Health Center, Equal Opportunity Programs, the Title IX office or Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.
