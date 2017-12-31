Law enforcement responding to incident at SC correctional facility

The South Carolina Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division are responding to an incident at a South Carolina correctional facility Sunday.
The incident was reported at the Turbeville Correctional Institute after 5 p.m.
The SCDOC reported the incident was isolated to one housing unit, adding it was no threat to the public.
All staff are safe and accounted for, SCDOC reported, but there was no word if there were any injuries to inmates.
No further details were made available, and the SCDOC didn’t respond to messages about the incident.
@SCDCNews and SLED are responding to an incident, isolated to one housing unit, at Turbeville CI. No threat to the public.— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) December 31, 2017
