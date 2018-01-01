Man had been dead at least a week when body found off Bluff Road, coroner says

The man whose body was discovered near Bluff Road about a mile from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center had been dead more than a week, Richland County coroner Gary Watts said Monday.
Watts identified the man as Damarest Dante Jackson, II, 22, of Columbia.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Watts said.
The body was found Sunday on Coley Road near Pincushion Road, Columbia, SC. The wooded area is sparsely settled with scattered mobile homes and single-story houses.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
