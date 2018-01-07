3 injured in 3 separate overnight shootings in Richland County

Three people were injured in separate shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to Richland County deputies.
The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Monticello Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Someone flagged down a deputy and told the officer about the incident.
Deputies took multiple suspects into custody, Wilson said. It was determined there was a shooting incident between the male suspects and the male victim. The victim arrived at Palmetto Health Richland with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.
Additional details about that shooting were not immediately available Sunday morning.
The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of Broad River Road, Wilson said. A male victim had been shot in the lower body and drove himself to a gas station for help.
EMS transported the victim to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries, Wilson said. There was no word on charges.
The third shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Wilson said. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Claudia Drive and determined a verbal altercation became physical.
A gunshot victim who arrived at Providence Hospital told deputies he was shot at My House Restaurant and Bar on the 7200 block of Two Notch Road, Wilson said. The victim told officers he was involved in a fight and was shot in the upper body. He also had cuts to his face.
Wilson said investigators have questioned witnesses and are following up on leads.
