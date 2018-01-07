Watch burglars bash their way into Midlands Piggly Wiggly in overnight robbery

Three suspects who broke into a Midlands grocery store early Sunday morning are wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 3 a.m., three men used sledge hammers and crow bars to break into the Piggly Wiggly grocery store located at the intersection of US Hwy. 15 South and Guignard Drive in Sumter, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition to burglary, the suspects are likely to be charged malicious injury to property, according to public information officer Ken Bell who said nothing was stolen, even though the suspects can be seen running past a safe in a surveillance video. The damage to the store is estimated at $1,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigator Nelson Rosario at 803-436-2000, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
