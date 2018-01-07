Two dead, another person hospitalized following Richland County shooting

Two men are dead and a third person was taken to an area hospital following their involvement in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Sutton Way, in the Irmo area, where they were responding to a shots fired call. It was soon deemed to be a double homicide by the sheriff’s department.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed that there were two male victims who were pronounced dead on the scene. Watts said he expects to release more information about the shooting, possibly the names of the men who were killed, on Monday.
The third person was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s department.
Never miss a local story.
No word has been given on a motive for the shooting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the of a double homicide, 3rd person at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition. Deputies arrived on scene of a shots fired call on the 100 block of Sutton Way. pic.twitter.com/8chHoS1ZY4— RCSD (@RCSD) January 8, 2018
Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of a double homicide, 3rd person at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition. Deputies arrived on scene of a shots fired call on the 100 block of Sutton Way. pic.twitter.com/5fBGbntIMH— RCSD (@RCSD) January 8, 2018
Comments