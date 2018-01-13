Drunk man arrested after vandalizing his own car in Five Points, police say

Update: On April 4, 2018, Michael David Anastasion was found not guilty of the charge of public disorderly conduct. Anastasion subsequently told The State that he was "making an artistic statement and playing a role."

A man was arrested in Five Points early Saturday morning after police say he vandalized a car – his own car.

Michael David Anastasion, 42, is charged with public disorderly conduct.

Columbia police say Anastasion appeared to be “grossly intoxicated” when an officer responded to a complaint at 707 Harden St., outside The Barn bar in Five Points, just before 1:30 a.m.

Anastasion was unsteady on his feet and was shouting and cursing, the officer said. He was seen vandalizing his own vehicle, writing obscenities all over the car, according to police. A large crowd gathered around the scene.

According to a video posted by Drinking Ticket on Twitter, the car was heavily defaced with profane writing that criticized “your privilege,” “your education,” Republicans, President Donald Trump and “the U.S.A.”

The person filming the video clip described the car as a Mercedes.

“Black Lives Matter” also was scrawled on the passenger-side front door.

Anastasion was arrested. While he was in handcuffs, the suspect refused to comply with police commands and fell to the ground, injuring his knees, police say. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Anastasion was still being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center early Saturday afternoon.