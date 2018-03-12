Armed robbers hit 3 Richland County businesses overnight

Richland County deputies are investigating three overnight armed robberies.
The first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the MoneyGram on the 500 block of Beltline Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department. At closing time, an armed individual entered the store, jumped over the counter and pulled a handgun on the victim. A second armed person then entered the store and pulled a gun.
The two robbers fled after putting more than $14,000 in cash in a backpack, a spokeswoman said.
The second robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Shell station on Clemson Road, according to deputies. An armed person entered the store, presented a handgun and instructed the employee to open the cash drawer. The robber took $160 cash and a pack of cigarettes.
The third robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at a BP station on the 8400 block of Two Notch Road, the sheriff’s department said. Two armed individuals, both wearing black hooded jackets, put money into a backpack and fled.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. It was not immediately clear if any of the robberies were related.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
