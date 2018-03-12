More Videos

Watch Columbia thief steal package 63

Watch Columbia thief steal package

Pause
Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S. 31

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

Video surveillance shows parking lot confrontation escalating into gunshots 17

Video surveillance shows parking lot confrontation escalating into gunshots

Prosecutor, judge clash in hot verbal duel in Quinn S.C. statehouse corruption case 59

Prosecutor, judge clash in hot verbal duel in Quinn S.C. statehouse corruption case

What is sexual violence? 91

What is sexual violence?

Bond hearing for fired Airport High assistant principal Dawn Diimmler 39

Bond hearing for fired Airport High assistant principal Dawn Diimmler

Watch Airport High admin, fired after sex charge, leaves jail after release 40

Watch Airport High admin, fired after sex charge, leaves jail after release

A man is suspected of robbing a full pharmacy in SC. It's not his first time 30

A man is suspected of robbing a full pharmacy in SC. It's not his first time

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away 152

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station 66

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station

Getting around at night can make us feel wary. Thieves look for “easy prey” before trying to attack. These tips can help make you a less likely target. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Getting around at night can make us feel wary. Thieves look for “easy prey” before trying to attack. These tips can help make you a less likely target. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime & Courts

Armed robbers hit 3 Richland County businesses overnight

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 12, 2018 08:38 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies are investigating three overnight armed robberies.

The first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the MoneyGram on the 500 block of Beltline Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department. At closing time, an armed individual entered the store, jumped over the counter and pulled a handgun on the victim. A second armed person then entered the store and pulled a gun.

The two robbers fled after putting more than $14,000 in cash in a backpack, a spokeswoman said.

The second robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Shell station on Clemson Road, according to deputies. An armed person entered the store, presented a handgun and instructed the employee to open the cash drawer. The robber took $160 cash and a pack of cigarettes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The third robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at a BP station on the 8400 block of Two Notch Road, the sheriff’s department said. Two armed individuals, both wearing black hooded jackets, put money into a backpack and fled.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. It was not immediately clear if any of the robberies were related.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch Columbia thief steal package 63

Watch Columbia thief steal package

Pause
Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S. 31

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

Video surveillance shows parking lot confrontation escalating into gunshots 17

Video surveillance shows parking lot confrontation escalating into gunshots

Prosecutor, judge clash in hot verbal duel in Quinn S.C. statehouse corruption case 59

Prosecutor, judge clash in hot verbal duel in Quinn S.C. statehouse corruption case

What is sexual violence? 91

What is sexual violence?

Bond hearing for fired Airport High assistant principal Dawn Diimmler 39

Bond hearing for fired Airport High assistant principal Dawn Diimmler

Watch Airport High admin, fired after sex charge, leaves jail after release 40

Watch Airport High admin, fired after sex charge, leaves jail after release

A man is suspected of robbing a full pharmacy in SC. It's not his first time 30

A man is suspected of robbing a full pharmacy in SC. It's not his first time

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away 152

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station 66

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station

Man smuggles turtles in and out of the U.S.

View More Video