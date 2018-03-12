Crime & Courts

Truck driver ejected from vehicle, killed in Midlands collision Monday

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

March 12, 2018 10:36 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

One person is dead following a Monday collision on a Midlands stretch of a South Carolina Highway.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on S.C. Highway-453, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones.

The driver of a 1986 Chevrolet truck heading north on Hwy-453 was struck on the driver’s front by a 2014 Chevy sedan, as that driver attempted to cross an intersection, Jones said.

The driver of the truck wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Jones. That driver was taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver’s identity won’t be released until the Orangeburg County Coroner’s office contacts their family.

The driver of the sedan was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Jones said.

No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

